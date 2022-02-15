'Dancing dadi' Ravi Bala Sharma grooves to Alia Bhatt's Dholida from Gangubai Kathiwadi

If you are a regular on Instagram, then you may have come across this influencer who happens to be an amazing dancer. 63-year-old Ravi Bala Sharma does not let her age stop her from showcasing her dancing talent. This time, she has taken to her Instagram page to share a video of herself dancing to Dholida from Alia Bhatt’s upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to release on February 25 and has sparked several social media trends. One of the songs that is part of this movie is known as Dholida. It has been sung by Jahnvi Shrimankar and Shail Hada and features Alia Bhatt. Ravi Bala Sharma can be seen in this recent post by her, grooving to this hit number.

She is seen wearing a beautiful saree and with her hair in a bun. The Internet sensation dances throughout the video with a smile on her face. The caption to this dance video reads, “This Valentine's season I'm going DHOLIDA! Because my first love is folk music and dance. Happy Valentine’s Day to all my bachchas.” She also tagged Alia Bhatt and Bhansali Productions in the caption.

Watch it here:

This dance video was shared on Instagram around two days ago. Since being posted, this video has gone on to receive more than 11,000 likes.The video has also received several positive and encouraging comments from Instagram users.

Artist Manjri Varde, who also happens to be Sameera Reddy’s mother-in-law, took to the comments section to post, “Oooooooo I looooove the Gujju Dholida.” “You're just (fire emojis). I have so much respect and reverence for you ma'am. You're doing an amazing amazing thing for yourself and us by showing us what passion looks like!” posted another individual. “Omg what an energy aunty...You are truly an inspiration,” complimented a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?