David Warner replies to fan on Twitter after he posts his photos for 23 days

Fans often go to huge lengths to get a reply from their favourite actor or cricketer on Twitter and go over the moon when they succeed. One such fan had his wish fulfilled by Australian cricketer David Warner. He replied to an Indian fan on Twitter after he shared Warner’s photos for 23 days waiting for his reply. The newly-recruited Delhi Capitals player replied “Hiiiiiii” with folded hands emojis and it was enough for the fan, who was waiting for the reply.

The man thanked David Warner for replying to his tweet and wished him luck for the Pakistan series and the IPL.

See the interaction between David Warner and the fan below:

Thankkkk uuuuuuuu soooooooooo much @davidwarner31 I don't have words at the moment now 🥺🥺🥺🥺



All the best for Pakistan series and the ipl 😁 — Soham Mukhopadhyay (@kingsoham1706) February 11, 2022

Social media was abuzz yesterday after the IPL auction in which David Warner was bought by his old team Delhi Capitals for ₹6.25 crore. The 35-year-old started his IPL career for Delhi Daredevils, as it was known then from 2009 to 2013 before switching to SunRisers Hyderabad, whom he represented till the 2021 IPL.

“Congrats bro. And thanks for showing positvity for pakistan series,” a Twitter user commented on Warner’s reply to the fan.

“So what happened now that Warner replied to your tweet?” a person questioned.

What would you write to your favourite cricketer so that they respond?