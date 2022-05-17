David Warner’s daughter aces ‘Jhukega Nahi’ step from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa

Pushpa: The Rise craze is still alive. Though the film released last year, people still share content related to this Allu Arjun starrer movie. Be it grooving to the hit songs or re-enacting dialogues, people often post various shares. The latest addition to that list is a video by cricketer David Warner and it shows his daughter acing the ‘Jhukega Nahi’ step from the film.

Proud papa Warner took to his personal Instagram profile to share the video. “Since leaving India this child has been doing this nonstop,” he wrote along with two laughing out loud emoticons. He also shared the hashtag #pushpa.

The video opens to show the little one dressed in a beautiful pink coloured frock. She is seen doing the step perfectly and that too while portraying a sweet smile.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared about 22 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 6.2 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. One of the comments was also from David Warner’s wife and the little girl’s mother Candice Warner. “She loves it. She takes after daddy,” she wrote along with a heart emoticon.

“This is my favourite,” posted an Instagram user. “Lovely,” shared another. “Cute,” commented a third. “Sooooooooo sweet,” wrote a fourth. “Puspa Warnar,” joked a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?