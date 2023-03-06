DDLJ in real life? Aman Gupta’s love story with wife Priya Dagar had this ‘filmy’ moment

Aman Gupta, boAt co-founder and Shark Tank India judge, recently revealed a sweet moment in his love story with his wife Priya Dagar. While appearing on Ranveer Allahbadia’s show, he shared that he had a Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge moment in his life. Chances are, his story will leave you saying aww - and that too repeatedly.

“boAt Ke Co-Founder Aman Gupta Ji se jaaniye unki Filmy Love Story ke baare mein [Talking to boAt co-founder Aman Gupta about his filmy love story],” Allahbadia posted while sharing the video.

In the video, the Shark Tank India judge revealed that once when he was dating his now-wife, she decided to break it off. Hence, she texted him and shared that she is going away. Gupta then shared how seeing him distressed his father turned hilariously into Anupam Kher’s character from the film and inspired him to rush to the station and get on the train to stop the love of his life.

Take a look at the video that shows Aman Gupta sharing the story:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 3.4 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received several likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Started from train, going on Boat,” posted an Instagram user. “It’s all about efforts,” commented another. “Train se Boat tak ki journey… Aman bhai ,” expressed a third. “AG you are amazing,” wrote a fourth.