Deaf dog understands sign language made up by human. Watch heartening video

People who keep dogs as pets really love and care for them like they are kids. It is always delightful to see videos that showcase the bond between the dogs and their owners. In one such video posted on Instagram, a dog that is deaf understands the sign language that a woman makes to signal that “dad is home”. The dog has two owners and it understands the sign that the woman makes to signal that her partner is home. The video is really heart-melting and adorable to watch.

The video of the dog was posted by the Instagram page thespecialakita, a dog account, on May 4 and it has received over three million views so far. The dog is deaf and so its human uses sign language made up by them to communicate. In the video, a woman makes a sign for the dog that resembles his human starting the engine of a motorbike. The signal means that the dog’s human is home. The dog understands the sign and goes running towards the door to meet its owner.

“Signing my deaf dog “dad is home”. P.S the signs are made up by me, as I don’t know actual sign language. But this sign has a meaning to us, as my partner likes to ride motorbikes and the sign refers to him starting the engine,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“That is so brilliant. Well done,” commented an Instagram user. “This is wonderful in so many ways,” posted another. “My god that’s amazing...and beautiful we do not give animals enough (if any) credit on this earth…we need to do more to protect, love and respect them all them ..thank you,” wrote a third.

The dog in the video is named Yuka and it lives in Austria. The dog is an American Akita and it has more than 15,000 followers on Instagram.

What are your thoughts about this heartwarming video of the dog?