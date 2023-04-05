Deepest fish recorded at a depth of 26,000 feet in Japan

The ocean is wide and deep, and researchers around the world are doing efforts to find out about the creatures that live deep in the sea.Every now and then new discoveries are made. Now the known limitations of fish survival have lately been reinterpreted by scientists.

Deepest fish recorded at a depth of 26,000 feet.(Instagram/@Guinness World Records)

According to Guinness World Records, a juvenile Pseudoliparis snailfish of an unidentified species was photographed on camera in the Izu-Ogasawara Trench off Japan, 8,336 meters (27,349 feet) below the surface. A few days after the snailfish was captured on camera, researchers collected two other Pseudoliparis belyaevi snailfish from a depth of 8,022 meters in the Japan trench. This is the first time that any fish have been caught categorically from below 8,000 m (26,247 ft).

This discovery was documented over a two-month survey on the research vessel DSV Pressure Drop. The snailfish were documented by marine biologists from the University of Western Australia (UWA) and the Tokyo University of Marine Science and Technology (TUMSAT). A video of the snailfish was shared by Guinness World Records on Youtube.

Take a look at the video below:

An individual wrote, "This is beautiful!! I love the aquatic life!" A second posted, "What a beautiful fish." A third added, "This is the deepest video in the world."

