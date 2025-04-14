Delhi business owner says woman living in 50 crore bungalow tried to scam him out of 5,000

A Delhi-based entrepreneur has shared a glimpse of the daily struggles faced by business owners who have to deal with not only vendors, employees and logistics but also dishonest customers. Varun Ghai, owner of baby clothing brand Mama and Peaches, revealed that a woman living in one of Delhi’s most elite neighbourhoods tried to scam his business out of ₹5,000. Varun Ghai talks about a customer who tried to scam him out of ₹ 5,000(Instagram/@varunghai)

Delhi customer’s scam

In an Instagram video shared on Sunday, Ghai claimed that the woman ordered products from them. Instead of paying, however, she sent an edited payment screenshot.

“She lived in a 50 crore bungalow at Lodhi Road, and tried to scam us for 5,000 rupees,” the businessman said in his video. “Why would someone living in Delhi’s most elite neighbourhood dodge us for just 5,000 rupees?” he asked.

Ghai explained that the woman first tried to get out of paying by sending an edited payment screenshot. When called out, she denied editing anything. Then she claimed she had never even received her order.

“Finally, she started calling us thieves,” said Ghai.

A life lesson

So what did the founder of Mama and Peaches do? He got on a phone call with the customer and said he would like to apologise in person. His rationale for doing so was simple - he wanted the customer to feel guilty without accusing her.

“I stepped in. I called her directly and said I would like to come and apologise in person,” Ghai recalled in his video. “And as they say, guilty is self accused. In the next 10 minutes, she magically found the package and made the payment,” he revealed.

The woman has gone on to become a loyal customer, having placed eight orders since that incident.

“She learned a lesson, but so did I - being calm is a superpower,” said Ghai.

In his Instagram post, which has received much love online, the entrepreneur added: “It's a reminder that maintaining composure is key to navigating tough situations and preserving your edge.”