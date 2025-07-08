Delhi firefighter meets London responder: Internet says Indian heroes go uncelebrated

A woman’s video of her firefighter dad from Delhi visiting a fire station in London has sparked a meaningful discussion on social media about how Indian firefighters often don’t receive the recognition they deserve. An Indian firefighter visiting a fire station in London. (Instagram/@learnerforlifetime)

Pooja Kharb, an Indian living in the UK, wrote, “Papa was soooo happy! A big thank you to the London Fire Brigade and the Soho Fire for giving my papa a wonderful tour.”

In the video, she shared that her dad is a firefighter working in Delhi. While visiting her in London, he carried his ID card with him, wanting to meet a counterpart in the UK.

Eventually, they took a tour of a fire station in London, and Kharb’s father got a chance to check out how the Britons operate their fire station. He also clicked a picture in front of a fire rig wearing a firefighter’s jacket.

Take a look at the video:

What did social media say?

While many thanked the Kharb for uploading the video, several people shared that Indian firefighters don’t get enough credit and recognition for their job.

An individual remarked, “In India, no one appreciates firefighter jobs or firefighter workers, thinking it's a third-grade job without any prestige. But in Western countries and the USA, people respect firefighters, and Western kids see superheroes in firefighters.” Another expressed, “Very nice. Tell him thank you for his service.”

A third commented, “That’s way too cool! Your dad must have been over the moon to meet his compatriots in uniform.” A fourth questioned, “What do you do in London?” Kharb replied, “I am a homemaker and a content creator for fun. My husband is a software developer.”

Special shoutout from the London Fire Brigade:

The department dropped a comment on Kharb’s video. It wrote, “We love this so much! Thanks for visiting.”