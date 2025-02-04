Delhi man claims he paid 2,300 for senior doctor consultation, got assistant instead at Apollo

A Delhi-based man has voiced his frustration after paying ₹2,300 for a consultation at Apollo Hospital, Sarita Vihar, only to be attended by an assistant instead of the senior doctor he had booked an appointment with. A Delhi man alleged he paid ₹ 2,300 at Apollo for a senior doctor’s consultation but was seen by an assistant. (Representational image/Pixabay)

Taking to social media, Gajender Yadav called the experience "absolutely disgusting," questioning the transparency of hospital consultations.

‘Paid for senior doctor, got assistant instead’

Yadav shared his experience on X, explaining that he had expected a direct consultation with the senior doctor but was instead attended by an assistant for 10–15 minutes. "Paid ₹2,300 consultation fees at Apollo Hospital, Sarita Vihar, for consultation with a senior doctor. An assistant came and discussed the case for 10–15 mins," he wrote.

He further claimed that the senior doctor did arrive later but only spoke to the assistant before leaving, leaving him baffled. "The doctor came later. Discussed things with his assistant. Meanwhile, his assistant suggested what to do or what not. Where is the expertise/suggestions/experience of a senior doctor?" Yadav questioned.

Calls for transparency in hospital consultations

Yadav expressed his disappointment, stating, "Who will inform us that a consultation fee is charged for a consultation with an assistant and not the senior doctor? We took a prior appointment for a consultation with a senior doctor."

He argued that there should be a clearer distinction between consultations handled by assistants and those by senior doctors. "There should be a separate OPD for assistants to learn and experiment. If a patient is paying for a senior doctor, they should get exactly that," he suggested.

Social media divided over the issue

As Yadav’s post gained traction, social media users reacted with mixed opinions. Some defended the practice, explaining that senior doctors often delegate initial assessments to assistants before making a final diagnosis. However, Yadav remained unconvinced. "I don't understand why people are justifying this. I paid for a senior doctor's diagnosis, not for an assistant's learning session," he said.

A user sympathised, saying, "This is unfair. If you're paying for a senior doctor's time, you should get it." Another defended the hospital, writing, "This is how hospitals function worldwide. Senior doctors can't personally consult every patient."

One commenter added, "Hospitals need to be more transparent about how these consultations work." Another asked, "Did the assistant provide the right treatment at least?"

HT.com has reached out to Apollo Hospital for a statement. This report will be updated when the hospital responds. HT.com cannot independently verify the claim.