Delhi Police shares funny advisory with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding reference

Delhi Police's post with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding reference was shared on Twitter.
Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9. Delhi Police used their wedding as a reference to share an advisory.(Instagram/@vickykaushal09)
Published on Dec 10, 2021 05:50 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

If you have been using the Internet for the past few days, then chances are you’re aware of the secrecy around Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding that intrigued many. The duo got married on Thursday at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The news of confirmation came when the couple, after weeks of speculation, posted pictures from their marriage ceremony. Since the news, many had taken to social media to share varied posts. And now Delhi Police has joined in too. They took the opportunity to share a funny password related advisory. Chances are the department’s post will make you chuckle.

“Hello people. Keep your passwords as secure as #VicKat wedding,” they wrote using the popular hastag by which the posts about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are being shared on social media.

Take a look at the share:

The post, since being shared a few hours ago, has gathered more than 1,600 likes and counting.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Delhi Police with a reference to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding?

Friday, December 10, 2021
