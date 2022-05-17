Delhi Police warns against drunk driving with Multiverse of Madness twist

If you are a Marvel fan, then you must have already seen Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer released in India on May 6 and the plot deals with the concept of multiverse. The film has also inspired a witty post on the social media handle of Delhi Police. Taking inspiration from the film, the Delhi Police’s official handle used its reference to draw attention to road safety and warn against drunk driving.

The Delhi Police warned against drunk driving by doing a witty wordplay on the Marvel movie. “If you’re ‘Far From Home’ don’t fall into the ‘#MultiverseOfMadness’ or you will find ‘No Way Home’! Don’t Drink & Drive for a safe ‘#Homecoming’ #nowayhome” it tweeted. ‘Far From Home’ and ‘No Way Home’ are the titles of Spider-Man films starring Tom Holland. The Delhi Police tweet also had a photo of whisky being poured into a glass. The Delhi Police posted the tweet on May 13 and it has got 275 likes so far.

If you’re ‘Far From Home’ don’t fall into the ‘#MultiverseOfMadness’ or you will find ‘No Way Home’ !



Don’t Drink & Drive for a safe ‘#Homecoming’#nowayhome pic.twitter.com/E1Bi87ZFJO — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) May 13, 2022

The tweet struck a chord with the users who praised the creativity of Delhi Police in getting its message across.

“Great way to appeal youth,” commented a Twitter user. “Shouldn’t they get the award for the best meme creator. Their tweets are fun to read,” wrote another. “Love how the police is getting so on point with their communication!” said a third.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olson, John Krasinski and Rachel McAdams. The film is directed by Sam Raimi.

