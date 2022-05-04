Delhi Rains: Twitter flooded with incredible videos and images of downpour

After sizzling under the unrelenting heat for the past few weeks, residents of Delhi found respite from the soaring temperatures after the national capital received rainfall today. And, as is customary, many took to Twitter to share wonderful images and incredible videos of the downpour. Some of also welcomed this relief from the intense heatwave using memes.

This Twitter user captured a beautiful video of hailstorm. “After #heatwave severe #hailstorm right now in #Delhi #delhirains,” they wrote and posted the video. The clip shows small balls of ice hitting the pavement.

“End of a good short spell of rains. More to come ... Hopefully!!” posted another user along with these two images:

This individual captured a video of the rain while travelling in a metro. The video shows the raindrops outside the window of a compartment. “Hope this rain brings relief to heatwave. #Delhirains,” they wrote and posted:

Then there is this video which is simply wonderful to watch:

When it’s raining in Delhi, how can the memes be far behind? Take a look at what this Twitter user posted:

Here are some more tweets that show the Delhi Rains:

Though Delhi witnessed some respite today, temperatures in Delhi, for the next few days, are likely to hover around 40 degrees Celsius.

What would you share about the downpour?

