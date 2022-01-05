Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi sweet shop sells mithai with gold foil at Rs. 16,000/kg. Watch viral video

This video posted on Instagram shows how a sweet shop in Delhi is selling mithai coated with gold foil, priced at Rs. 16,000/kg.
The mithai coated with gold foil being sold at a sweet shop in Delhi. (instagram/@oye.foodieee)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 02:29 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

You have probably had Indian sweets that are topped with some silver foil, for example kaju katli. But have you tried or heard of sweets with a gold foil or plating? This shop called Shagun Sweets that’s located in Maujpur, Delhi, takes pride in selling just that.

The video posted on Instagram opens to show how a certain kind of sweet is made and then coated with a layer of golden foil. It is then topped with some saffron or kesar. These sweets, according to this food blogger, are priced at rupees 16,000 per kg.

“Rs. 16,000/- Per KG gold plated meethai. Tag your rich friend who would try this,” reads the caption of this video. It was posted by food blogger Arjun Chauhan.

Watch it here:

RELATED STORIES

Since being shared on Instagram on December 26, this post has garnered more than a whopping 10.9 million views and several reactions from people on the app.

“SIP karna padega ye mithai ka,” reads a funny comment that means that one should use this sweet for investment purposes. “Waah meetha khaana tabhi chhod diya maine,” posted another. It translates to the fact that the commenter is happy that they don’t eat sweets anymore.

What are your thoughts on this video?

