Delivery driver repots plant that blew off of a railing, video wins hearts

The videos that showcase people’s random acts of kindness are often amazing to watch. Those are the clips that show how kind people are often the best kind of people. There is now a latest inclusion to that list and it is a video involving a delivery driver. Chances are, the video will fill your heart with a warm feeling.

The clip is shared on the Instagram page Nextdoor with the caption “He didn’t even hesitate.” The post is complete with the hashtags #kindnessmatters, #kindness, and #kindnessalways.

The video opens to show a text that reads, “This super kind delivery driver took time to re-pot my plant that blew off of the railing.” The video shows the driver doing exactly what the caption describes.

Take a look at the heartwarming video:

Since being posted some five hours ago, the clip has accumulated more than 2,400 likes. It has also gathered varied appreciative comments.

“So sweet,” wrote an Instagram user. The same notion was echoed by others too. “A great human,” posted another. “Wow, YOU do not see that every day!!!” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

