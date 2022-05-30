Dhanashree Verma prompts Yuzvendra Chahal, Jos Buttler to dance in viral video, Aparshakti Khurana reacts

In the IPL 2022 final match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, the former team emerged victorious. Following this, an array of photos and videos related to both teams have surfaced all over social media. Just like this video that has been shared by choreographer Dhanashree Verma, jointly with her husband and Rajasthan Royals team member Yuzvendra Chahal. The video also features Chahal’s teammate and batsman Jos Buttler. With Dhanashree Verma in the video, one can be sure of the fact that there will be some dancing involved. Lo and behold, there is lots of fun and dancing by the two ace cricketers.

With undeterred spirits, the duo can be seen dancing along with Dhanashree Verma. She captioned it, “This is us. The pink between the orange and purple.” The caption made a reference to the two players winning the Orange Cap and Purple Cap following the conclusion of IPL 2022. While the Orange Cap was won by Jos Buttler, Yuzvendra Chahal received the Purple cap.

The video has lifted the mood for many Rajasthan Royals supporters on Instagram, along with those who simply enjoyed the dance video.

Watch the viral video shared by Dhanashree Verma right here:

The dance video has been shared on Instagram a little over three hours ago but has already raked up a whopping 2.3 million views on it. It has also prompted several comments including one from actor Aparshakti Khurana who posted the emoji of a red heart in response to this video.

“Joss The Boss,” wrote an individual. “Happy vibes all around,” pointed out another. “This one is (heart emoji) Winning and losing are the parts of the game but the memories we make remain forever! Love the reel,” posted a third.

What do you think of this viral dance video featuring Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jos Buttler?