Dhokla and khandvi ice cream roll is a thing and people are not happy

The video of the dhokla and khandvi ice cream roll was posted on Instagram.
The image shows Dhokla and Khandvi ice cream roll.(Instagram/@thegreatindianfoodie)
Updated on Jan 26, 2022 12:02 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

“Why” is probably the question you will be asking after seeing this video that shows an eatery preparing ice cream roll with Dhokla and Khandvi. After momo and dosa, these famous street foods are new ingredients for ice cream roll fusion dishes. The video showing the preparation has now left people irked, there is a chance that it will have the same effect on you too.

The video is posted on the food blogging Instagram page thegreatindianfoodie. “Dhokla aur khandvi ice cream bhi ek cheez hai. Pta hai aapko? [Do you know Dhokla and Khandvi ice cream is a thing?],” they wrote.

Take a look at the video showcasing the fusion food dish:

Since being posted a few days ago, the video has gathered more than 6,200 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated comments from many, including Neha Deepak Shah - the first runners up for Masterchef India Season 4. “NO no No!!” she wrote while reacting to the video.

“Chii,” posted another. “Koi to rok lo,” posted another. “Seriously!!!! Why??” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

