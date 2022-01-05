Dia Mirza hearts viral pic by Nasa showing storm brewing on this planet’s surface

Thanks to the various social media handles managed by Nasa, people often get the opportunity to see various images and videos related to the world outside our Blue Planet. Not just amazing, those posts are also educational. Case in point, this share by Nasa that shows storm brewing on Jupiter’s surface. Shared on Instagram, many have now showcased their appreciation for the picture, including actor Dia Mirza.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Taking Jupiter by storm. Two large rotating storms brew on Jupiter’s surface in this image captured by @NASASolarSystem Juno spacecraft’s visible-light imager, JunoCam, on Juno’s 38th pass at about 3,815 miles (6,140 km) altitude. Bright “pop-up” clouds are visible above the lower storm, casting shadows on the cloud bank below. As small as they appear in comparison to the large storm below, these clouds are typically 31 miles (50 km) across,” they explained.

Take a look at the post:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post has been shared about five hours ago. Since being posted, the image has accumulated more than 5.5 lakh likes, including one heart from actor Dia Mirza. It also prompted people to post varied comments.

“Almost like a crossover between Munch and Van Gogh!” wrote an Instagram user. “Amazing,” posted another. “Wonderful,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON