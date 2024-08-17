Did a bird help ‘unfurl’ stuck national flag during Independence Day hoisting? Here’s the truth behind viral video

India celebrates its Independence Day on August 15, which was on Thursday this year. The occasion was celebrated to commemorate the country’s freedom from British rule. Expectedly, people took to social media to give glimpses of their celebrations on this special day. Among those, a video went viral claiming that it shows a bird helping a struck national flag to “unfurl”. However, the truth behind this “heartwarming” video is very different. It only appears that the bird is helping "unfurl" the stuck national flag due to the angle at which it was recorded. The image is from a viral video that claims to show a bird “unfurling” the national flag. (Screengrab)

“Kerala - National Flag got stuck at the top while hoisting. A bird came from nowhere and unfurled it!!” an X user wrote. The video shows a few people trying to unfurl a stuck flag without much success. Within moments, a bird flies and seemingly sits on the flag pole, helping unfurling.

Take a look at the viral video to check if you think the bird had a part in the unfurling of the national flag:

Expectedly, the video prompted people to post various comments, with many calling the scene absolutely adorable. However, a few questioned the clip's authenticity, including Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair. He shared a video showing how the bird doesn’t fly near the flagpole. It sits on a coconut tree behind the flag and has nothing to do with its unfurling.

Take a look at the videos here:

The viral video claiming that a bird helped “unfurl” the national flag during an Independence Day hoisting in Kerala is incorrect.