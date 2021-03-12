IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Digital collage by an artist named Beeple auctions for nearly $70 million
This undated photo released by Christie's shows a digital collage titled “Everydays: The First 5,000 Days," by an artist named Beeple.(AP)
This undated photo released by Christie's shows a digital collage titled “Everydays: The First 5,000 Days," by an artist named Beeple.(AP)
trending

Digital collage by an artist named Beeple auctions for nearly $70 million

The artwork consists of 5,000 individual digital pictures stitched together that Beeple created - one each day - since May 2007.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:03 PM IST

Christie's says it has auctioned off a digital collage by an artist named Beeple for nearly $70 million, in an unprecedented sale of a digital artwork that fetched more money than physical works by many better known artists.

The piece, titled “Everydays: The First 5,000 Days," sold for $69.4 million in an online auction, “positioning him among the top three most valuable living artists," Christie's said via Twitter on Thursday.

Christie's said it also marks the first time a major auction house has offered a digital-only artwork with a non-fungible token as a guarantee of its authenticity, as well as the first time cryptocurrency has been used to pay for an artwork at auction.

Digital collage titled “Everydays: The First 5,000 Days, by an artist named Beeple.(AP)
Digital collage titled “Everydays: The First 5,000 Days, by an artist named Beeple.(AP)

Beeple, whose real name is Mike Winkelmann, responded to the sale result with an expletive on Twitter.

“Artists have been using hardware and software to create artwork and distribute it on the internet for the last 20 years but there was never a real way to truly own and collect it," Beeple said in a statement released by Christie's. “With NFT’s that has now changed. I believe we are witnessing the beginning of the next chapter in art history, digital art.”

Christie's did not identify the buyer of the artwork, which consists of 5,000 individual digital pictures stitched together that Beeple created - one each day - since May 2007.

Non-fungible tokens, known as NFTs, are electronic identifiers confirming a digital collectible is real by recording the details on a digital ledger known as a blockchain. The tokens have swept the online collecting world recently, an offshoot of the boom in cryptocurrencies. They're used to prove that an item is one of a kind and are aimed at solving a problem central to digital collectibles: how to claim ownership of something that can be easily and endlessly duplicated.

Christie's said the artwork fetched the highest price in an online-only auction and the highest price for any winning bid placed online.

Some 22 million people tuned in on the Christie’s website for the final moments of bidding, with bidders from 11 countries taking part.

Others have also joined the craze for NFTs. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey put his first ever tweet - “just setting up my twttr" - up for online auction as an NFT, with bids reaching as high as $2.5 million, and he promised to donate the proceeds to charity. Rock band Kings of Leon is offering a version of their latest album with the tokens that come with extras. A blockchain company bought a piece of work by British artist Banksy, burned it and then put a digital version on sale through a non-fungible token. The National Basketball Association is teaming up in a venture to sell virtual sports cards backed by the tokens. And the Associated Press is offering NFT digital artwork - a depiction of the U.S. presidential election's electoral college map as viewed from space.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
london
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
This undated photo released by Christie's shows a digital collage titled “Everydays: The First 5,000 Days," by an artist named Beeple.(AP)
This undated photo released by Christie's shows a digital collage titled “Everydays: The First 5,000 Days," by an artist named Beeple.(AP)
trending

Digital collage by an artist named Beeple auctions for nearly $70 million

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:03 PM IST
The artwork consists of 5,000 individual digital pictures stitched together that Beeple created - one each day - since May 2007.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Filipino artist Gilbert Angeles works on a painting using expired paint and shredded plastic wrappers.(REUTERS)
Filipino artist Gilbert Angeles works on a painting using expired paint and shredded plastic wrappers.(REUTERS)
trending

Artist in Philippines fights waste by creating artworks using recycled trash

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:54 PM IST
Gilbert Angeles decided the best way to show how discarded waste could be given a new life in a different medium was to incorporate materials ranging from shredded plastic to old paint and leftover construction wood in his paintings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alexandr Kudlay, 33, and Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, have breakfast in their apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
Alexandr Kudlay, 33, and Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, have breakfast in their apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
trending

Couple handcuff themselves together to ‘mend their on-off relationship’

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:12 PM IST
Online car salesman Alexandr Kudlay, 33, and beautician Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, began what they call their "experiment" on Valentine's Day and have since gained thousands of followers on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a man rescuing a cat.(Screengrab)
The image shows a man rescuing a cat.(Screengrab)
trending

These paw-some tales of cats being rescued will leave you smiling. Watch

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 04:36 PM IST
The video will fill your heart with a warm feeling.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a kid with his furry buddy.(Screengrab)
The image shows a kid with his furry buddy.(Screengrab)
trending

TGIF: Video of adorable babies spending time with pets is a delight to watch

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 04:32 PM IST
This is a video that may make your Friday even better.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a creation of the Twitter user.(Twitter/@SaeedDiCaprio)
The image shows a creation of the Twitter user.(Twitter/@SaeedDiCaprio)
trending

Man edits pics to make it look like he is inside a fridge, post sparks laughter

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 01:33 PM IST
The post prompted people to share hilarious reactions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image is a screengrab from the now-viral video.(Twitter/@JayByrdFilms)
The image is a screengrab from the now-viral video.(Twitter/@JayByrdFilms)
trending

Jaw-dropping drone video of Minneapolis bowling alley goes viral

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 12:13 PM IST
Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn tweeted how he wants to hire the creators behind the viral video for the next film of the franchise.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a pineapple pizza (representational image).(Pixabay)
The image shows a pineapple pizza (representational image).(Pixabay)
trending

Mumbai Police posts pineapple on pizza may work but this mask-related jodi won’t

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:10 AM IST
Mumbai Police shared the post on their official Instagram profile.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows an artist's rendition of the exoplanet called GJ 1132 b.
The image shows an artist's rendition of the exoplanet called GJ 1132 b.
trending

‘Lost one atmosphere, gained another’: Nasa’s post on exoplanet wows people

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:35 AM IST
The post about the planet outside our solar system was shared on the official Twitter account for the NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the woman holding the teddy bear.(Reddit)
The image shows the woman holding the teddy bear.(Reddit)
trending

Woman gets lost teddy bear from childhood as gift, her reaction is priceless

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 01:24 AM IST
  • “First the snuggle, then the realization. So cute!” wrote a Reddit user.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows forest official Sneha Dhal dancing in the rain.(Twitter@ykmohanta)
The image shows forest official Sneha Dhal dancing in the rain.(Twitter@ykmohanta)
trending

Woman forest official’s dance during rainfall in Odisha’s Similipal wins hearts

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 12:18 AM IST
  • Shared by Twitter user Dr. Yugal Kishore Mohanta, the video may leave you smiling.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Classical orchestra conductor-turned food delivery driver, Chiya Amos, checks his phone before making a food delivery, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Singapore March 9, 2021. (REUTERS)
Classical orchestra conductor-turned food delivery driver, Chiya Amos, checks his phone before making a food delivery, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Singapore March 9, 2021. (REUTERS)
trending

Ballet to bicycle: Singapore conductor rides out pandemic with delivery job

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 10:11 PM IST
Since January, he has been working 12-hour days pedalling around Singapore on a bicycle, braving its heat and humidity to deliver meals, drinks and snacks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A reproduction of the original Ken doll, launched in 1961 as a companion to Barbie, appears in Bergen County, N.J., on Monday, March 8, 2021. Mattel has put the doll on sale this week to commemorate its 60th anniversary. (AP)
A reproduction of the original Ken doll, launched in 1961 as a companion to Barbie, appears in Bergen County, N.J., on Monday, March 8, 2021. Mattel has put the doll on sale this week to commemorate its 60th anniversary. (AP)
trending

Barbie doll's beau Ken turns 60, makers recreate its first version

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 09:16 PM IST
Ken, who was named after the son of Mattel founders Elliot and Ruth Handler, first met Barbie on the set of a television commercial in 1961.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sausages, also known as "French hot dogs" are seen at a sausage stand in Copenhagen, Denmark January 18, 2021. Picture taken January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Tim Barsoe(REUTERS)
Sausages, also known as "French hot dogs" are seen at a sausage stand in Copenhagen, Denmark January 18, 2021. Picture taken January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Tim Barsoe(REUTERS)
trending

9-year-old burglary solved in Germany with a half-eaten sausage from France

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 08:43 PM IST
It wasn't clear what type of sausage — known in Germany as wurst — the burglar had nibbled, though police said it was a hard variety.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image is a screengrab of the clip shared by Mike Sington.(Twitter/@MikeSington)
The image is a screengrab of the clip shared by Mike Sington.(Twitter/@MikeSington)
trending

Shocking video shows set crashing on panelist during live show

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 07:18 PM IST
Carlos Orduz later shared a tweet in which he assured that he escaped the accident without any major injuries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP