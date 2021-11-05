'Distinguished gentleman': Himalayan cat sits on top of door, looks cute. Watch
Cats and kittens, by now, are known to pull off the wackiest acts and sit on the weirdest of places and act like nothing even happened!
“If I fit, I sit”: this is what they probably seem to think when it comes to getting themselves in weird sitting positions.
In this video posted to Instagram, we can find a Himalayan cat sitting on the top of a door - on the highest point in the room as possible, to show everybody who the royal one in the room is.
This account is run by a pet parent of three adorable such cats and they are based in Bangalore, India.
“Am I sitting high?” - reads the caption to this video where we can see this sweet little munchkin looking down and wagging its tail as if to say “look mom, how accomplished I am!”
Watch the adorable video for yourself right here:
“Look at this distinguished gentleman,” sounds the audio to which this video has been posted. A commenter used this reference when they said: “Very distinguished and talented! I bet no one can pull off such balance!”
While another comment reads: “Hello Mr…You are beautiful”. Which indeed is true.
Do you agree that this cat is a very poised and “distinguished gentleman” indeed?