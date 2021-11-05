Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / 'Distinguished gentleman': Himalayan cat sits on top of door, looks cute. Watch
trending

'Distinguished gentleman': Himalayan cat sits on top of door, looks cute. Watch

In this video posted to Instagram, we can find a Himalayan cat sitting on the top of a door - on the highest point in the room as possible, to show everybody who the royal one in the room is.
‘Distinguished gentleman’ Himalayan cat sits on top of a door. (instagram/@jimmy_sophie_mimi)
Published on Nov 05, 2021 01:35 PM IST
By Sohini Sengupta

Cats and kittens, by now, are known to pull off the wackiest acts and sit on the weirdest of places and act like nothing even happened!

“If I fit, I sit”: this is what they probably seem to think when it comes to getting themselves in weird sitting positions.

In this video posted to Instagram, we can find a Himalayan cat sitting on the top of a door - on the highest point in the room as possible, to show everybody who the royal one in the room is.

This account is run by a pet parent of three adorable such cats and they are based in Bangalore, India.

“Am I sitting high?” - reads the caption to this video where we can see this sweet little munchkin looking down and wagging its tail as if to say “look mom, how accomplished I am!”

Watch the adorable video for yourself right here:

RELATED STORIES

“Look at this distinguished gentleman,” sounds the audio to which this video has been posted. A commenter used this reference when they said: “Very distinguished and talented! I bet no one can pull off such balance!”

While another comment reads: “Hello Mr…You are beautiful”. Which indeed is true.

Do you agree that this cat is a very poised and “distinguished gentleman” indeed?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cats
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Dogs engage in yawning duel. Watch video for your daily dose of cuteness

Alpaca wearing a bow, eats blueberries out of person's hand. Watch

Daughter asks dad how he fell in love with her mom. Watch what he answers

Cat comes out of a box, another feline’s reaction to it is priceless. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP