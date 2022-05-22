DJ doggo is here to make you dance to its beats. Watch hilarious video

Have you ever met a cat or a dog who seems to believe that it is a human? If yes, then you will probably be able to understand the kind of dog that this Golden Retriever named Marley is. The video that has recently been shared on Instagram by this page dedicated to this pet dog, is going viral for all the right reasons!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There is a good chance that this video will bring a smile to your face and brighten up the rest of your day. It opens to show how the dog is sitting in a room with headphones over its ears. The fur baby can be seen grooving to the beats of the song with a little help from its humans named Gary and Susan. What is quite hilarious about this video is on certain beats, the dog even taps on its sweet little sloth toy.

“DJ Marley in da house,” reads the caption that was shared along with this dog video that is equal parts adorable and funny. The post was shared jointly with the Instagram page named Barked. There is every possibility that you would also want to groove to the beats brought to you by this talented Golden Retriever doggo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch it below:

This dog video has been shared on Instagram just two days ago and has already received over 5.8 lakh likes. It has also received several comments from people who love dogs and puppies.

“He’s the cutest,” reads a comment from an individual. The page dedicated to this doggo also took to the comments section in order to write, “Ready fur hire if anyone needz me dis weekend.” Many others tagged their friends and loved ones to bring this video to their attention.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What are your thoughts on this video? Care to join DJ Marley?