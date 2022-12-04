DJ surprises bride with Taylor Swift's song at her wedding party. Watch how she reacts

A video of a DJ’s special surprise for a bride who is a Taylor Swift fan has turned into a source of amazing entertainment for many. Shared on Instagram, the video shows the bride’s ecstatic reaction to one of the songs by the singer playing at her wedding party. There is a chance that the video will leave you grinning from ear to ear.

The video was posted on the official Instagram page of Lujan Entertainment, a DJ service. They also shared a detailed caption along with the video. “As the DJ, I knew from the beginning that the bride and her crew were HUGE @taylorswift fans… so I knew that dropping this song was a necessity. Libby’s reaction here was AMAZING, and the way this entire group sang to the song seriously gave me goosebumps. This was a HYPE wedding party from front to back and I loved DJing every minute of it! Congrats to @libaybayy and @shmeng7 and thank you for having us be a part of your wonderful wedding! And thank you @jc__28__ for capturing this once in a lifetime moment,” read the comment.

Take a look at the video that shows the change in bride’s expressions as soon as the Taylor Swift song starts playing. Also, another person from the party grabbed people’s attention for matching the bride’s excitement level. It’s the photographer filming them.

The video was posted last month. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to eight lakh views. The video has additionally gathered more than 92,000 likes. People posted various reactions while reacting to the video.

“The photographer is the dance mom we need here,” posted an Instagram user. “Love the guys singing along to every word too!! Adorable!,” commented another. “I LOVE THIS SO MUCH. The photographer is too cool,” expressed a third. “The way she checked if it's Taylor's version, and only then she started actually enjoying it. Loved that so much,” wrote a fourth.