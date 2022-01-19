Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Doctor delivers ‘miracle’ baby mid-flight with help of cabin crew. See pics
trending

Doctor delivers ‘miracle’ baby mid-flight with help of cabin crew. See pics

The doctor posted the images of the baby she helped deliver mid-air on Twitter.
The image, posted on Twitter, showcases the doctor holding the baby she helped deliver.(Twitter/@AishaKhatib)
Published on Jan 19, 2022 01:52 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

An incident of a woman giving birth to a baby girl with the help of a doctor onboard and the airline crew has filled people’s hearts with a warm feeling. The incident took place on a Uganda-bound flight from Doha. There is a chance that the posts about it will leave you with a smile too.

Canadian doctor, Dr Aisha Khatib, who helped deliver the baby, took to Twitter to share more about the birth. “Is there a doctor on the plane? Never thought I’d be delivering a baby on a flight! Airplane @qatarairways [Qatar Airways]. Thanks to the airline crew who helped support the birth of this Miracle in the air! Mom and baby are doing well and healthy! #travelmedicine,” she wrote. Her share is complete with a few images.

RELATED STORIES

She also posted a few more images in the thread. In one of the tweets, she also expressed that the mom decided to name the baby Aisha, after her.

The main post, since being shared on January 14, has gathered more than 17,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. People shared various appreciative comments while reacting to the post.

“I was there!! Just behind you. It was a lovely experience!” wrote a Twitter user. To which the doctor replied, “Were you? Wow would love to know what was going through the minds of people on that plane!”. “Well done so lovely to hear wonderful news congrats to you and all. Well done mommy too,” posted another. “Wow! This is what you call the epitome of travel medicine! Nice work Dr. Khatib,” commented a third.

Qatar Airways also took to Instagram to share a post about the incident. “Welcome to the world, baby Miracle Aisha! We are truly grateful for the incredible efforts of Dr. Aisha Khatib, together with our fully trained cabin crew, whose swift action ensured a safe delivery thousands of feet in the air onboard #QatarAirways. Our crew are always prepared to safeguard the wellbeing of our passengers, no matter how old or young they may be. All of us are glad to hear mom and baby are healthy and well!” they wrote in their post along with a few images.

Netizens conveyed their happiness while reacting to the post by Qatar Airways that has received more than 62,000 likes, till now. Many on Instagram wrote “Congratulations.” Another user wrote “Kudos to you all.”

What are your thoughts on the heartwarming incident?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
India vs South Africa
Covid in India
Aparna Yadav
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP