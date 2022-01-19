Doctor delivers ‘miracle’ baby mid-flight with help of cabin crew. See pics

An incident of a woman giving birth to a baby girl with the help of a doctor onboard and the airline crew has filled people’s hearts with a warm feeling. The incident took place on a Uganda-bound flight from Doha. There is a chance that the posts about it will leave you with a smile too.

Canadian doctor, Dr Aisha Khatib, who helped deliver the baby, took to Twitter to share more about the birth. “Is there a doctor on the plane? Never thought I’d be delivering a baby on a flight! Airplane @qatarairways [Qatar Airways]. Thanks to the airline crew who helped support the birth of this Miracle in the air! Mom and baby are doing well and healthy! #travelmedicine,” she wrote. Her share is complete with a few images.

She also posted a few more images in the thread. In one of the tweets, she also expressed that the mom decided to name the baby Aisha, after her.

The main post, since being shared on January 14, has gathered more than 17,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. People shared various appreciative comments while reacting to the post.

“I was there!! Just behind you. It was a lovely experience!” wrote a Twitter user. To which the doctor replied, “Were you? Wow would love to know what was going through the minds of people on that plane!”. “Well done so lovely to hear wonderful news congrats to you and all. Well done mommy too,” posted another. “Wow! This is what you call the epitome of travel medicine! Nice work Dr. Khatib,” commented a third.

Qatar Airways also took to Instagram to share a post about the incident. “Welcome to the world, baby Miracle Aisha! We are truly grateful for the incredible efforts of Dr. Aisha Khatib, together with our fully trained cabin crew, whose swift action ensured a safe delivery thousands of feet in the air onboard #QatarAirways. Our crew are always prepared to safeguard the wellbeing of our passengers, no matter how old or young they may be. All of us are glad to hear mom and baby are healthy and well!” they wrote in their post along with a few images.

Netizens conveyed their happiness while reacting to the post by Qatar Airways that has received more than 62,000 likes, till now. Many on Instagram wrote “Congratulations.” Another user wrote “Kudos to you all.”

What are your thoughts on the heartwarming incident?

