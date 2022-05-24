Dog accompanies kid to his second grade reading class. Watch cute video
Dogs are such wonderful animals that make life worth living. Not only do they shower so much love and affection on their humans, dogs also serve a variety of roles such as being a therapy dog. It is heartwarming to see videos of dogs assisting humans. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a therapy dog being present in a second grade reading class. The video is really adorable to watch.
The video was posted on Instagram by the account charliethetherapy. The video shows the dog accompanying a boy named Benjamin to his second grade reading class. While the teacher is heard reading out a story, all the kids are gathered beside the dog and are petting it. Posted on May 12, it has got more than 3,500 views so far.
“Being a Reading Dog is lots of fun. I get to help children enjoy reading books. On this particular day, the teacher is reading the story first, then the children read to me. I also get lots of love and attention. This is my Benjamin’s second grade class,” says the caption of the video.
Watch the vide below:
“What a great job you are doing Charlie,” commented an Instagram user. “So sweet! So much love,” wrote another. “Charlie loves all of his reading friends! What a good boy,” posted a third.
The dog named Charlie is a certified therapy dog. It has 22,000 followers on Instagram.
What are your thoughts about this adorable therapy dog?