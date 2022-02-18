Dog approaches human in ‘stealth mode’ trying to scare them. Watch cute video

Dog videos often turn out to be instant mood lifters for many. Probably that is the reason the Internet is filled with videos that capture various antics of the pooches. There is now a latest inclusion to that list and it is a video of a dog trying to scare their human.

The video was posted on the Instagram page WeRateDogs. They often share adorable images and pictures of pooches that leave people happy. Just like this video of a dog named Ozzy. The clip opens to show the pooch standing in a hallway filled with toys. The dog then slowly starts moving towards the camera activating its ‘stealth mode’.

Take a look at the video that may make you say aww – and that too repeatedly:

The video has been shared about four hours ago. Since being posted, the share has gathered several likes. Till now, the post has accumulated more than 81,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post several love-filled reactions.

“He was pretending to be a cat,” joked an Instagram user. “Pupper sneak,” posted another. “Those paws,” expressed a third. “I wish there was a jumpscare warning...totally didn’t see that coming!” sweetly commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video of the very cute dog?