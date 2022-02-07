Dog aunt meets nieces and nephews for the first time. Video is all about love

The happiness that one feels when meeting their nieces or nephews for the first time ever is hard to describe in words. Turns out, the emotion is not restricted only to humans but is felt by dogs too – or at least that is what this video suggests. The clip shows a doggo aunt meeting her nieces and nephews for the first time. There is a chance that the video will make you grin from ear to ear.

Originally posted on TikTok, the video captured people’s attention after being posted on Reddit. “Auntie finally gets to meet her nieces and nephews for the first time!” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The video opens to show a text. “Aunt Stella has been infatuated with the babies since they were born but has kept a respectable distance for the last 3 weeks,” it reads. The video shows a dog standing outside the pen looking at the little puppies and then gently entering the enclosure. We won’t give away everything, so take a look at the super sweet video:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated nearly 5,000 upvotes. The post has also prompted people to share love-filled comments.

“Heartwarming. What really impressed me was how gingerly she was placing her rear legs so as not to hurt any of the puppies,” wrote a Reddit user. To which, the original posted relied, “Right?! She was so careful and aware of the sweet little babies. I’ve never seen a dog be so mindful like that.”

“Soooo gentle,” posted another. “Wow, I just imagine how she’ll be feeling right now,” expressed a third. And, the post received a reply too. “Happy, lovely, and peaceful! That’s my guess,” it read.

What are your thoughts on the adorable video?

