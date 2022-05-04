Dog bonds with its human’s baby and it is heart-melting to watch

Dogs are such adorable animals and their behaviour with their human’s babies is just heart-melting to watch. Dogs are really gentle with the babies and love to bond with them. It is always delightful to see videos of doggos bonding with their human’s babies. Like this adorable video posted on Instagram that shows a little dog giving a kiss to its human’s baby.

The video was posted by bean_nbow, a dog account, on February 17 and it has got four million views making it viral. In the video, the dog named Bean seems really excited to be around the baby who is named Sully. Bean is wagging its tail excitedly and then gives a peck and a lick on the baby’s face. The baby is just staring at the dog and it is really heartwarming to watch.

“Bean and Sully. BFFs? I think so!!! Bean had to keep calm around his small friend. You can see and hear him bursting with excitement. I could watch these two all day!” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“I want a kiss too!! Sweetest video, touched my heart,” commented an Instagram user. “Adorable baby and an awesome dog!” posted another. “Babies and animals have a different type of connection, both so pure,” reads another comment.

The dog in the video is a teacup yorkie. It was born on November 19, 2020, according to its Instagram bio. The dog has more than 17,000 followers on Instagram.

What do you think about this adorable dog and the baby?