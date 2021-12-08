Dog boops its own snoot with no one around to do it. Watch funnily cute video

What is better than seeing a video of a happy doggo? It’s the video of a happy dog getting a boop. This video posted on Reddit shows the same but with a twist. Turns out the furry creature is getting boops from itself. Chances are this all kinds of cute clip will leave you with a smile on your face.

“When no one is around to boop his snoot, he boops it himself,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a white furred dog lying on the floor. What is adorably hilarious to watch is how the dog is using its own paw to pat itself on its snoot – and that too repeatedly.

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being shared, 17 hours ago, has gathered more than 4,500 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share varied comments.

“Too precious,” wrote a Reddit user. “This is the cutest thing ever,” posted another. “Awwww so cute,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?