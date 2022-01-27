Home / Trending / Dog carries sticks to house, stores them in front yard. Watch hilarious video
Dog carries sticks to house, stores them in front yard. Watch hilarious video

The video posted on Instagram shows how a dog carries many sticks to its house and stores them in the front yard.
The adorable dog carrying yet another stick to its front yard.(Instagram/@weratedogs)
Published on Jan 27, 2022 10:37 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Are you looking for a day that can almost instantly uplift your moon? Then here is a video involving a dog and sticks. There is a chance that the clip will leave you with a smile.

The video is posted on the Instagram page called WeRateDogs. “This is Wrigley. According to her data, we are on the verge of a stick shortage. She’s not taking any chances. 13/10,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The video opens to show someone opening a door to go outside their house. The front yard is seen filled with sticks of different shapes and sizes. Within moments, a dog enters the picture holding an object in its mouth. Guess what it is? It is a stick.

The video has been posted about a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.1 lakh likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments.

“We need more sticks! We have to be prepared, Ma!!!--Wrigley, probably,” posted an Instagram user. “Isn’t Wrigley the local branch manager in charge of logging statist-sticks using advanced degree in twig-onometry?” joked another. “He protecc, he attacc, he brings all the big sticcs back,” wrote a third. “Be sure to log his progress. Looks like he’s really stick-ing to his goals,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

