Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Dog collapses near park, man performs CPR to save its life. Watch viral video
trending

Dog collapses near park, man performs CPR to save its life. Watch viral video

The video of the man performing CPR on a dog to save its life has left people smiling.
The image, taken from the viral video, shows the man saving the dog.(Instagram/@bestfetchdogdad)
Published on Jan 31, 2022 01:31 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

The videos that showcase people saving lives of animals are often heartwarming to watch. Those are the videos that fill people’s hearts with a warm feeling. Just like this video showcasing a man performing CPR on a dog to save its life.

The video was posted on an Instagram page called bestfetchdogdad. “Here is the trimmed down version without music! I had no idea it was being filmed until the end,” they wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the &lt;strong&gt;video&lt;/strong&gt; to see the man saving the life of a dog:

RELATED STORIES

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 7,000 likes and counting. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“You’re a hero,” wrote an Instagram user. “Best dog dad. I’m glad you did this video,” posted another. “This is amazing,” expressed a third.

A few, however, were irked and expressed the same through their comments. Just like this Instagram user who wrote, “Really not a fan of the short leash tied to the bike that forces the dog to keep up instead of leading the pace.” A few others too expressed similar notion.

A &lt;strong&gt;video&lt;/strong&gt; showcasing the rescued dog doing well was also posted on the Instagram page:

What are your thoughts on the videos?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dog. instagram
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget Session Live Updates
Economic Survey
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP