Dog cuddles with his little pup sibling for the first time. Watch wholesome video

Pet parents always feel a little apprehensive when they introduce a new fur baby to their pet kids. Hence, it is no wonder that the moments which show their pets getting friendly bring them immense joy. There are times when they also capture those moments and share them online. Just like this video that shows a big doggo cuddling with its little pup sibling for the first time ever.

The video is posted on an Instagram page that is dedicate to the pooch brothers named Chase and Chester. “What can I say… sometimes we cute,” reads the caption that is written imagining a dog’s thoughts.

The video opens to show a text, “just walked in on…” The video then goes on to show two dogs sleeping in a bed while cuddling with each other. The text further reveals, “Our boys’ first cuddle.

Take a look at the heartwarming video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 45,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Stop it!!!! Stop it right now! My heart can’t take it,” wrote an Instagram user. “Oh my heart,” posted another. “The cuteness overload is crashing my heart,” expressed a third. “Awwww, my heart,” commented a fourth. There were others too who expressed their reactions with “aww.” Some also did so by sharing heart emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the video?