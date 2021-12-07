Dog demands human’s attention every time she tries kissing her cat. Watch

The Internet is filled with videos that showcase lovely moments shared between cats and dogs. This video, posted online, however, is not amid such clips. On the contrary, this is a video that shows a dog’s jealous reaction to its human trying to show love to its cat sibling. There is a chance that the video will leave you giggling.

The clip was captured in New Jersey in USA a few years back. It showcases what goes down when a woman tries to pet and kiss a feline in front of her dog.

The video opens to show the woman standing in front of a stool with the cat sitting on it. The dog is standing beside the woman barking. The clip shows how the dog starts demanding the woman’s attention whenever she tries to give some time to the cat. Towards the end of the video, the feline, probably annoyed by the dog’s behaviour, gets down from the stool and goes away. The rest of the video shows the pooch enjoying pets from its human all by itself.

Take a look at the video:

What are your thoughts on the video?

