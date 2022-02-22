Dog distracts human from studying as it wants to be petted. Watch cute video

Dogs are wonderful pets who love being petted by their humans. Sometimes they crave attention while their pet parents are busy in work so they try to distract them - just like this adorable video of a pug which was posted on Instagram. In this video, a woman is busy studying while the pug sits next to her. The doggo taps the hand of its human so as to let her know that it wants to be petted. Following this, the woman pets the head and the body of the dog and its reaction is adorable to watch. It looks really happy and content.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Love Bug’s 101 on how to get love and attention!” says the caption of the video. This video of the dog will definitely leave you smiling.

Since being uploaded on Instagram on February 12, the video has over 70 thousand views and more than nine thousand likes.

Watch the cute video of the dog below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The comments section of the post was filled with heart emojis. “So cute,” posted an Instagram user. “What a sweetheart,” commented another user. “Awwwwww my loveeee!!!! So PERFECT,” wrote a third.

The dog account has over 3,000 followers on Instagram and is filled with super sweet posts involving the pooch and its human.

What do you think about this cute dog video?