Dog does this when man tries to teach him how to block a punch. Watch cute video

Teaching new things to your pet is not something easy. Also, at times while doing so, the furry creatures end up doing such things that may leave you chuckling and saying aww. One such instance is captured in this video that shows a dog named Magnus. There is a chance that this video will leave you very happy.

The video is posted on the pooch’s personal Instagram page. “Does your dog know how to fight? I used to train in Krav Maga (which is Israeli self-defense/hand to hand combat). I also boxed and trained in kickboxing. I thought it was time that Magnus learned a few moves. How did he do in his first lesson?” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The video opens to show a text that reads, “Day 01 of teaching my dog how to fight.” The clip then shows a man explaining the dog how to block a punch. It is what the pooch does when the man actually starts the training that has now left people saying aww.

Take a look at the super sweet video:

The video has been posted about 22 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 6,300 likes and counting. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Magnus is a lover not a fighter,” wrote an Instagram user. A few others too echoed the same notion. “His other defense is his fan group. Anyone attacks him, we attack back,” posted another. “He is saying spread the love. Dont fight,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?