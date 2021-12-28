Dog drops hints for human to take it on a walk, video leaves people in splits

If you are a dog parent or someone who likes watching pooch-related content, then you may be aware that at times the adorable furry creatures don’t shy away from sharing their demands. However, it is often that way they do that leave people chuckling. Case in point, this very cute dog dropping hints for its human to take it on a walk.

The video is shared on Reddit with the caption, “Dog dropping hints.” The clip opens to show a dog sitting in front of a door trying to grab its human’s attention towards something, using its eyes. The dog repeats the gesture a few times until the camera finally pans towards the other side to show what the dog is trying to convey.

We won’t give away all the fun, so take a look at the video:

The video has been shared about six hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 5,200 upvotes and counting. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“Mine does this whilst looking at my food, then licks his lips,” shared a Reddit user. “OMG! That’s so cute!” posted another. “My dog does this with the dog treat container. It melts my heart and she plays me like fiddle,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?