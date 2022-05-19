Dog fails miserably in its attempt to be vicious and it’s adorable to watch

Dogs are such wonderful pets and watching them makes you forget your worries. It is such a stress buster to see videos of dogs doing cute and adorable things. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a dog that wants to be vicious. However, the way the dog wiggles its tale is so adorable to watch that it fails in its attempt miserably. The video of the dog may make you go aww and also leave you laughing out loud.

The video was posted by the Instagram account harveytherescue on May 10. It has got more than 2.3 million views making it viral. The video shows a dog trying to be vicious. The voiceover on the video says that the dog is tired of people calling it cute so it wants to show that it can be vicious. The bully breed dog is standing with pouty eyes and wagging its tail. Then the dog tries to act menacing but still looks really adorable as it wiggles its tail.

“His wiggles are vicious,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the adorable video below:

“This one made me laugh out loud,” commented an Instagram user. “I’m sorry Harvey, but that was still adorable,” wrote another individual. A third said, “Cutest wiggles” along with heart emojis.

The dog named Harvey has more than 45,000 followers on Instagram. It lives in Austin, Texas according to its Instagram bio.

What do you think about this adorable dog that tries its best to be vicious?