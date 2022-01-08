Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Dog gets mad at human, he does this to make the pooch happy. Watch cute video
trending

Dog gets mad at human, he does this to make the pooch happy. Watch cute video

The video of the dog and its human may make you saw aww.
The image, taken from the video, shows the human with his dog.(Instagram/@cub_thebabylion)
Published on Jan 08, 2022 07:01 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

It is often hard to stay mad at your loved ones, especially when they shower you with affection. Turns out, the case is same for the dogs too – or at least that is what this video suggests. It is a clip that shows how a dog, who was mad at its human, reacted when its human did something adorable.

The video, originally posted on Tiktok, is now being re-shared by many. Just like this post on Instagram. “Can't stay mad when hooman gives you kisses,” shared with this caption that video is super cute to watch.

The clip opens to show a dog standing in front of the man. Though the man is trying to pet the pooch, it is looking somewhere else, probably to express its anger. This goes on for a few moments until the man shower it with lots of kisses and pets.

Take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

Since being posted about 20 hours ago, the video has accumulated more than 1.7 lakh likes and counting. It has also gathered varied comments.

“Such a big baby,” wrote an Instagram user. “He’s so adorable,” shared another. “Now that's a big dog. He's adorable though,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram dog.
TRENDING TOPICS
India's daily Covid tally
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Omicron symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP