Dog gets ready to celebrate Mother’s Day with its human. Watch adorable video

It was Mother’s Day yesterday and you may have seen lots of posts on Instagram celebrating the bond between mothers and their children. Mothers are the sweetest and it is delightful to see the love and affection of mothers with their children. It is not only the children who feel the loving and affectionate bond with their mothers but also dogs that are so attached to their humans. Like this video that celebrates the bonding that dogs have with their dog moms. It is quite heart-melting to watch this video of the dog getting ready to celebrate Mother’s Day with its human.

The video was posted by the Instagram account rionimesh 16 hours ago and it has got more than 25,000 views so far. In the video, the dog named Rio, who is a Golden Retriever, is seen getting ready as it wears the cut-out of a blazer with a red bowtie. It is also seen getting its fur brushed. The dog seems really excited to celebrate the day with its dog mom and it’s adorable to watch.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms and dog moms,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“Wow so cute dogs and mom,” commented an Instagram user. “He is such good boy,” posted another. “Looking so handsome,” said a third.

The dog in the video is named Rio Nimesh. It is a Golden Retriever. It has more than 38,000 followers on Instagram.

What do you think of this adorable video of the dog celebrating Mother’s Day?