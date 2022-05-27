Dog gets really excited to meet its best friend after 24 hours. Watch cute video

Friends are the people that one feels closest to. Meeting your friend after a long time is really exciting as one has so many things to share with them. However, not only people but dogs also exhibit the same emotions when they meet their best friend. Like this dog that got really excited to meet its bestie after 24 hours. The dog’s excitement on meeting its friend is heartwarming and adorable to watch.

“When you haven’t seen your bestie for 24 whole hours,” says the text on the video along with a laughing emoji. The dog, a toy poodle, spots its friend across the street and feels really excited. It is seen jumping with joy and can’t contain itself. The dogs hug each other when they meet and it is heart-melting to watch. The video of the dog was posted by the Instagram page rafa_mapal on May 13. It has got more than 5.10 lakh views so far.

“When you haven’t seen your bestie in FOREVER,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The video has got more than 57,000 likes and several comments.

“I love seeing that joy,” commented an Instagram user along with heart emojis. “They actually hugged!” wrote another. “Omg 24 hours is way too long,” said a third.

The dog featured in the video is named Rafa. It is a toy poodle who was born in December 2020. It lives in London and has 2,100 Instagram followers.

