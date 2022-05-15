Dog gets stuck in boot of car and it’s adorable and hilarious to watch

For pet parents, life is always full of fun as their dogs and cats keep them entertained with their cute antics and silly behaviour. Some dogs have the habit of getting into sticky situations and places and it is really adorable and hilarious to witness. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a doggo stuck in the boot of a car. The video of the Golden Retriever dog is really cute to watch.

The video of the dog was posted by the Instagram page readysetteddy on May 1. It has got more than 6.1 million views so far, making it really viral. The video shows the dog named Teddy, a Golden Retriever, stuck in the boot of the car with its head sticking out from the rear seat in a funny way.

“In case you haven’t noticed… I’m stuck,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The post has got over five lakh likes and prompted users to post several comments.

“Adorable and hilarious!” commented an Instagram user. “Your doggo is now self-identifying as one of those neck support pillows, like people take on airplanes!! And what a beautiful and fluffy pillow, too!!” posted another. “Cute, baby! One of my dogs does things like this. She makes me laugh all the time,” wrote a third.

This dog has over 20,000 followers on Instagram. It lives in New York according to its Instagram bio.

What do you think about this adorable video?