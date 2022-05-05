Dog gets up at midnight to crawl into human’s bed and sleep beside her. Watch

Dog videos that show them having sweet interactions with their humans are absolutely wholesome to watch. Just like this video posted on Reddit that shows a dog crawling into its human’s bed at midnight for some much-deserved cuddles.

The video was posted on Reddit with a short caption explaining what happens in the video. "I finally caught him. He gets up at midnight and crawls into bed with me,” read the caption.

The video opens to show the dog climbing onto the bed where its human is sleeping. He then sleeps right beside her and at this point, the woman – in a very sleepy voice – utters “Good boy. ” The pooch then puts its head on the pillow and the video ends with it cuddling with the woman.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.2 lakh upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“I love the way he lays his head on the pillow at the end, so cute!” wrote a Reddit user. “My heart is melting,” posted another. “I've woken up in the middle of the night to find my Chihuahua stretched out next to me with her head on the pillow like she's a person,” expressed a third. “Just give up. Those cuddles are priceless,” commented a fourth. “My pup does this but at 3am! Also she’s a full sized Aussie so it straight up wakes me up. Worth it every time,” shared a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?