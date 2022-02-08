Dog gives a nose boop to sleeping sister to let her know he is there. Watch

The relationship between siblings is always bittersweet. While on one hand they never leave a chance to annoy us, on the other they are always there when we need their help. Turns out, this bond is not restricted only among humans but extends to dogs too – or at least that is what the Instagram page of doggo siblings Xena and Finn suggests.

If you explore the Instagram page dedicated to the duo, you will find the videos that showcase them play fighting with each other or exploring all avenues to annoy one another. The recent video, posted on the page, however, is different. It shows Finn taking care of his sister Xena. There is a chance that the video will leave you with a warm feeling in your heart.

“We don’t deserve dogs. I love that I’m able to catch these moments on camera. As cheesy as it sounds, it warms my heart and sometimes on bad days I go back through my camera roll and watch these videos. I love how much they love each other,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The clip opens to show Xena sleeping on a couch. Within moments, she starts shivering, probably after having a bad dream. That is when Finn, sleeping right below the couch, reaches up to his sister to give her a nose boop to let her know that he is there with her.

Take a look at the sweet moment captured in this pet video:

The post has been shared about a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 15,000 likes and counting. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“So sweet,” wrote an Instagram user. The same notion was echoed by others too. “The best thing I needed to see today,” expressed another. “How beautiful,” commented a third. Many also posted heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?