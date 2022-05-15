Dog goes to baseball game with its human and they even catch a ball. Watch

People who keep dogs as pets love them like their kids. They want to take them to the things that they enjoy doing. It is always delightful to see videos of dogs spending time with their humans on an outing. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a man who took his dog with him to a baseball game. The video is really adorable to watch.

The video shows the man taking his Golden Retriever dog named Ellie to a baseball game during pups in the park, an initiative when humans can bring their dogs to watch the game. The dog is seen wearing matching outfits with its human. First, they buy two tickets and then breeze through security. Then they make a quick stop for snacks. During the game, the dog’s human even catches a ball for her as the crowd cheers on.

“I think Ellie is ready for the majors,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“This is awesome!! I took mine a few years ago to Pups in the Park night here in Houston! They had a blast and they got to run the bases after the game like the kiddos do on Sundays,” commented an Instagram user. “I’ve seen Ellie in my neighbourhood but always get so nervous to say hi! She brings so much joy to my timeline though thank you!!!” posted another. A third individual said, “What a good day Ellie, think you charmed all on that arena!”

The dog account of Ellie has more than 2.77 lakh followers.

What do you think about this adorable video of the dog watching its first baseball game?