Dog hangs out with bunny friend in this super sweet video

Stories of animals from different species becoming inseparable friends are so pure. That is probably the reason the images or the videos showing the sweet moments exchanged between such creatures are absolutely amazing to see. Just like this video involving a dog and a bunny. This is a clip that may leave you with a smile on your face. There is also a possibility that you will want to watch the video over and over again.

The video opens to show a bunny lying on the floor. A dog is also seen lying on top of the rabbit. The video then shows the pooch, quite cutely, licking the bunny. The viewers may be inclined to say that the doggo is helping its little furry creature to stay clean.

Take a look at the video to see if you think the same too:

The wonderful video was captured in Penssylvania, USA.

Do you like the video showcasing the bunny and the dog?

