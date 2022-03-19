Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Dog helps human to hang laundry, video prompts people to praise ‘cute helper’
trending

Dog helps human to hang laundry, video prompts people to praise ‘cute helper’

The video of the dog helping a human with laundry was posted on Reddit.
The image, taken from the Reddit video, shows the dog helping its human.(Reddit/@westcoastcdn19)
Published on Mar 19, 2022 01:14 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

There is a reason it is said that a dog is a man’s best friend. Besides being super adorable and cuddly, these furry creatures also try - in their own way - to make lives of their humans easier. Probably that is the reason there are videos on the Internet that show the pooches helping their humans in different household chores. Just like this video that shows a dog helping its grandma to do laundry. There is a chance that the video will make you say aww – and that too repeatedly.

Posted on Reddit, the video is shared with a caption that reads, “Helping grandma with laundry.” The video opens to show a very simple but heartwarming scene. It shows a dog picking up clothes from a basket and giving it to a person so that they could hang them.

Take a look at the super sweet video:

RELATED STORIES

The video has been posted three days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 23,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“I don’t know how much he actually helps but he sure is sweet and really wants to help. If that was my doggy I'd never get any laundry done he’s just too cute must hug,” wrote a Reddit user. “What a sweetie pie,” posted another. “Omg this is cute little helper,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reddit video dog.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP