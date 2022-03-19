Dog helps human to hang laundry, video prompts people to praise ‘cute helper’

There is a reason it is said that a dog is a man’s best friend. Besides being super adorable and cuddly, these furry creatures also try - in their own way - to make lives of their humans easier. Probably that is the reason there are videos on the Internet that show the pooches helping their humans in different household chores. Just like this video that shows a dog helping its grandma to do laundry. There is a chance that the video will make you say aww – and that too repeatedly.

Posted on Reddit, the video is shared with a caption that reads, “Helping grandma with laundry.” The video opens to show a very simple but heartwarming scene. It shows a dog picking up clothes from a basket and giving it to a person so that they could hang them.

Take a look at the super sweet video:

The video has been posted three days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 23,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“I don’t know how much he actually helps but he sure is sweet and really wants to help. If that was my doggy I'd never get any laundry done he’s just too cute must hug,” wrote a Reddit user. “What a sweetie pie,” posted another. “Omg this is cute little helper,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?