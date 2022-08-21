Dog hilariously scares herself, falls down the stairs. Watch viral video

There are plenty of videos on the Internet that show dogs getting scared of random things such as their own reflection in the mirror, a tricky staircase or balloons. And this video posted online that shows a dog scaring herself is a case in point. The video is hilarious and may leave you grinning from ear to ear.

An Instagram page, Doggos Doing Things, reshared the video. It is credited to an Instagram user Cole Diffner. A text insert on the video reads, "Scared herself and acted like nothing happened." The video opens to show a dog barking and getting scared of herself in a laughable way. It then shows her falling down the stairs. What is hilarious to watch is the dog getting up in the nick of time, pretending that nothing happened.

Watch the viral video below:

Since being reshared three days ago, the video has accumulated more than 1.3 million views. It has also gained nearly 64,000 likes and hundreds of comments from people who found the video hilarious. Many also enquired about the condition of the dog.

An Instagram page dedicated to a Mini Dachshund named Bruno wrote, "Oh my goodness! Hope they're ok." "I can't stop watching this," read a comment from another doggo page.

"The sound is comical," commented an individual. "This totally made me lol," expressed another with laughing emoticons. A third shared, "This made me laugh soo much!" "I feel terrible for laughing so hard!" wrote a fourth. "Tell me that puppy is ok right now," commented an Instagram user. "Oh no his little head," wrote another.

