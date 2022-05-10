Dog hilariously wakes human up in the middle of the night, asks her to play. Watch

Are you looking for a dog video that may make you chuckle and uplift your mood almost instantly? Then here is a clip that may leave you laughing. The video, shared on Reddit, shows how a dog wakes up her human at the middle of the night so that she could play with her.

The video opens to show a woman sleeping on her bed. Within just a few moments, a dog walks in, places a toy on her face, and keeps on nudging her. The video ends with the pooch looking at the woman.

The video is posted with the caption that reads, “It was 3 in the morning. ” Take a look at the video that may make you giggle.

“No sleep! Only throw!” joked a Reddit user. “I am sorry but you're definitely being the unreasonable one here, he has a very tight schedule and needs to use his time wisely,” shared another. “I have been napping all day now I am ready to play,” posted a third.

There were some who suggested that she should close her bedroom door while sleeping. The pet parent commented on one such reply and wrote, “No way I’m keeping my dogs out of my room, they sleep with me. Their lives are far too short to make them sleep on the floor and alone.”

A few also expressed how woman could have recorded the video at the exact moment. “Why were you filming?” they asked. To which, the woman replied, “Because she kept doing this for 15 minutes prior to this, and then I started to film. ”

What are your thoughts on the hilariously adorable video?