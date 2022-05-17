Dog howls whenever it hears a train passing by. Watch viral video

Dogs are such adorable animals that make life worth living. When you are having a bad day or feeling low, there is nothing better than watching a video of a cute dog to boost your mood. Like this really adorable video posted on Instagram that shows a dog howling whenever it hears a train passing by. The video will definitely leave you smiling.

The video was posted by the Instagram account bully.baloo six days ago and it has received more than 1.2 million views so far, making it viral. “Videos of my dog talking to trains that will boost your serotonin,” says the text on the video. In the video, the dog starts howling in sync with the sound of the engine whenever it hears a train passing by.

“All aboard the Baloo Express! Baloo never howls when other dogs howl, and he won’t bowl when he hears sirens, but every once and a while, he has a conversation with the passing train. Does your dog howl?” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The video has got more than 23,000 likes and several comments with users praising the cute dog.

“Oh Baloo this is so beautiful,” commented an Instagram user. “I love this dog more than I love life itself,” posted another user. “I can’t tell what’s the train and what’s Baloo,” wrote a third. “Serotonin boosted,” reads another comment.

Baloo the dog is of bully breed and it has more than 2.09 lakh followers on Instagram.

What do you think about this dog that loves to howl when it hears a train?