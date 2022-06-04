Dog leaves room when it sees that a kid was feeling scared. Watch adorable video

Dogs are such wonderful and thoughtful creatures and their kindness is heart-melting to see. While dogs can’t understand what we say, they do demonstrate that they understand what we feel. In a really adorable and heartfelt gesture, a dog understood that a kid was feeling scared so it did something really thoughtful. The video of the dog was posted on Instagram and it is quite adorable to watch.

The video was posted on Instagram by thepawsomelifeofmurphy, a dog account, six days ago. It has got 4.76 lakh views so far. “This kid was scared of Maffu so he went inside to make him feel safe. Dogs do understand everything even when you think they don’t,” says the text insert on the video. The video shows the golden retriever dog named Murphy leaving the room on its own when it saw that the kid was feeling scared.

“Dogs do understand our feelings… They know if you love them or not… if you are scared of them or happy to see them… Maffu immediately understood that this small baby was scared of him, and even without us telling anything, he left the room… so that the baby feels safe. We didn’t really expect him to do that! Even if they don’t understand our language, they do understand our feelings,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“God sends us dogs hoping we can learn from them,” commented an Instagram user. “Murphy, you’re the best. Dogs are far more safer than humans in the world,” wrote another. “Yes it is so true. My mother-in-law and my husband’s granny are super scared of dogs. So, my Oreo is so smart that she never goes near them. She makes sure she is very gentle around them. Oreo sits close to my mother-in-law but yet maintains her distance. There is so much that we can learn for our fur babies always. They are the best,” shared another individual.

Murphy, the golden retriever dog, has more than 14,000 followers on Instagram.

What do you think about this dog’s sweet gesture?