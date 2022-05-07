Dog loves her blanket so much that she carries it everywhere she goes. Watch

The videos showcasing dogs are often super adorable to watch. Those videos also have the power to uplift someone’s mood almost instantly. Case in point, this video showcasing a very cute dog and her love for her blanket. There is a chance that the video may leave you saying aww.

The clip was originally posted on TikTok. It, however, captured people’s attention after being shared on an Instagram page. “No blankie left behind with @misswinland is around. Do you pups have special blankets or toys they carry everywhere?” they wrote. The Instagram page they tagged is dedicated to the dog showcased in the video and her name is Winnie.

The video opens to show the dog walking around a yard holding her blanket. She then climbs up the stairs, sits on a couch, and even runs to her human all while holding – you have guessed it right – her blanket.

Take a look at the super sweet video:

The video has been posted about 12 hours ago. The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 6,800 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“So adorable her and blankie,” wrote an Instagram user. “I want to snuggle with her and the blankie,” posted another. “Blankets, cleaning cloths, soft toys, sticks and a brush from a dustpan and brush set. Yes, I have a Golden Retriever,” shared a third. “That's one special connection,” joked a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON